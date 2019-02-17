Michonne is leaving The Walking Dead: Danai Gurira moving on to other projects

Danai Gurira as Michonne on The Walking Dead cast. Pic credit: AMC

Actress Danai Gurira (Michonne) is leaving The Walking Dead cast. The secret is out and the information is being widely reported. It means that another fan-favorite on the show is going to be exiting the show.

Season 9 has been packed with news like this for viewers of the hit AMC series. First came the news that Andrew Lincoln was leaving his role of Rick Grimes. Then, Lauren Cohan indicated that she was done with the role of Maggie.

In the fall finale of the show, the writers killed off Jesus, ending the time that Tom Payne has been on the program. Now, fans are likely enjoying the final episodes of Michonne after learning that Danai Gurira is also ready to make her exit.

When is Michonne leaving The Walking Dead cast?

The good news in the situation is that Michonne isn’t leaving The Walking Dead during Season 9. Gurira is still contracted to appear in Season 10 episodes, even though she might not appear every week.

So there is no need to stress about Season 9, which has already been filmed. Then, Michonne will pop up in a few episodes during Season 10.

This is a very familiar situation to how Lauren Cohan and Andrew Lincoln left the show. They each signed on for a few episodes the following season in order to wrap-up storylines for the characters. This should give writers plenty of time to create a palatable exit for Michonne.

Fans have been very vocal about Danai Gurira leaving the show, as noted in the report by Comic Book shared below. The news was very unexpected, leading to a reaction of shock from AMC viewers.

THE WALKING DEAD Fans React to News of Michonne's Exit https://t.co/RYSXzj12EL pic.twitter.com/zCKMTvBPFZ — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) February 8, 2019

The Whisperers have arrived during Season 9 and there is a lot of drama awaiting the main characters of the show. Michonne is certainly going to be a big part of the fight for survival as the season winds down.

Maybe there is a way that Michonne, Maggie, and Rick will all end up in the same place. No matter what, fans should expect a build-up by AMC as Michonne’s final episodes of The Walking Dead air in Season 10.

The Walking Dead airs on Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.