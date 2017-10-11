The Curse of Oak Island treasure hunt gets massive $1.5million boost for Season 5

The Curse of Oak Island has received a massive $1.5million injection of funding for Season 5 as the Lagina brothers up the ante in their hunt for treasure.

The team behind the show got the sum from the Nova Scotia Business Inc.’s Nova Scotia Film and Television Production Incentive Fund this month, with the amount received up by more than 50 per cent on what they got for Season 4.

Oak Island is based off the coast of Nova Scotia, and the money from the fund helps pay for things like labour and equipment when purchased from suppliers based in the province.

We told last month how a huge dig is currently under way on the island after masses of equipment was brought in on the back of flatbed trucks.

History have already revealed Rick, Marty and the team uncover some big finds in Season 5, which premieres next month, including a pirate’s chest and three keys for other chests.

The Curse of Oak Island is History’s most popular show with an average of 5.4million people watching each episode last season, and the series brings a huge amount of interest to Nova Scotia.

The funding amount received for Season 5 was $1.9million Canadian dollars (US$1.5million), an increase on the $1.27million Canadian dollars (US$960,000) received for Season 4.

Season 5 of The Curse of Oak Island premieres November 7 on History.