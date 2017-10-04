The Curse of Oak Island returning for Season 5 November 7

It’s official at last, Rick and Marty Lagina are back this November 7 for Season 5 of History Channel’s The Curse of Oak Island.

As M&C has been reporting over the last month, there has been loads of activity on Oak Island with huge drilling rigs being brought in together with literally tons of other equipment.

This season promises that the Laginas will go to even greater lengths to get to the bottom of the infamous Money Pit. The pit is over 100 feet in depth and was first discovered back in the 1700s. Since then hundreds of treasure seekers have tried to unlock its secrets and its fabled stash of wealth.

To aid them in their quest Rick and Marty have brought in even more sophisticated drilling rigs and carried out deeper research than ever before.

They have unearthed some new tantalizing clues as well, including a Pirate’s chest and three mysterious keys that look like they could be for some other similar chests.

The show is one of the top five nonfiction series on cable and averaged 4.4 million viewers last season, plus a whole lot more online and on social media.

Season five of The Curse of Oak Island will premiere of Tuesday, November 7 at 9 PM ET/PT.