Pirate’s chest and three keys found on The Curse of Oak Island Season 5

As The Curse of Oak Island Season 5 was finally officially announced yesterday, History also revealed some seriously juicy information — that the new season sees the Lagina brothers uncover a pirate’s chest and keys for three other chests.

The network also revealed that Rick and Marty dig deeper than ever before this season, and as well as the chest and set of keys also uncover other as-yet-unannounced artifacts.

They also use never-before-used technology on top of their standard heavy drilling equipment as they investigate further into the 160ft deep Money Pit, which was discovered totally by chance by three teenagers back in the late 1700s.

Oak Island is said to be the location of buried or hidden treasure and hundreds of people have gone looking for it over the years, including President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, with several losing their lives during their quests.

It’s not yet known what state the chest and keys that were found are in, but they are the latest in a growing number of discoveries by the Lagina brothers that point to them being on the verge of a potentially big find.

We told last month how a huge new operation is currently under way on Oak Island after truck-loads of heavy equipment were seen being driven on to the island.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 5 premieres November 7 on History.