The Curse of Oak Island hunt goes into overdrive as more monster equipment arrives for dig

Marty and Rick Lagina and drilling operations on The Curse of Oak Island

Marty and Rick Lagina and the equipment being used on The Curse of Oak Island last season

Excitement surrounding The Curse of Oak Island is soaring after more monster equipment arrived on the island yesterday in preparation for a massive dig about to take place.

We told earlier this week how a convoy of enormous trucks carrying heavy-duty machinery has been arriving at the island off Nova Scotia, Canada, over recent days — prompting speculation that the team are on the verge of a massive find.

Now more pictures have emerged of an enormous drilling rig arriving on the back of a flat-bed truck ahead of operations starting.

The drilling rig is so big that more than one photo was needed to capture its full length.

A drilling rig on a truck headed to Oak Island

The huge drilling rig arrives. Pic: Oak Island From The Other Side of The Causeway

The front of the drilling rig

The front of the truck. Pic: Oak Island From The Other Side of The Causeway

A truck crosses the Oak Island causeway

Another truck crosses the causeway. Pic: Oak Island From The Other Side of The Causeway

A truck carrying huge metal pipes to Oak Island

More equipment arrives. Pic: Oak Island From The Other Side of The Causeway

The same equipment was used by the Lagina brothers Marty and Rick in their hunt for treasure on the last season of The Curse of Oak Island, as shown below.

Drilling equipment on The Curse of Oak Island

Some of the same equipment being used on The Curse of Oak Island last season

Drilling equipment on The Curse of Oak Island

The equipment being set up on The Curse of Oak Island last season

The photos were revealed by Karen Publicover, who lives across the causeway from Oak Island, on her Oak Island From The Other Side of the Causeway blog and Facebook page.

Karen also revealed how a drone was being used to film the equipment arriving, and said “tons” of equipment was continuing to arrive ahead of the dig.

She previously told how a well drilling firm were working on the island for the duration the summer, before their equipment was taken away so the new equipment could be brought in.

