The Curse of Oak Island hunt goes into overdrive as more monster equipment arrives for dig

Excitement surrounding The Curse of Oak Island is soaring after more monster equipment arrived on the island yesterday in preparation for a massive dig about to take place.

We told earlier this week how a convoy of enormous trucks carrying heavy-duty machinery has been arriving at the island off Nova Scotia, Canada, over recent days — prompting speculation that the team are on the verge of a massive find.

Now more pictures have emerged of an enormous drilling rig arriving on the back of a flat-bed truck ahead of operations starting.

The drilling rig is so big that more than one photo was needed to capture its full length.

The same equipment was used by the Lagina brothers Marty and Rick in their hunt for treasure on the last season of The Curse of Oak Island, as shown below.

The photos were revealed by Karen Publicover, who lives across the causeway from Oak Island, on her Oak Island From The Other Side of the Causeway blog and Facebook page.

Karen also revealed how a drone was being used to film the equipment arriving, and said “tons” of equipment was continuing to arrive ahead of the dig.

She previously told how a well drilling firm were working on the island for the duration the summer, before their equipment was taken away so the new equipment could be brought in.