It looks like The Curse of Oak Island IS returning for Season 5 — after a string of social media posts point at filming having taken place over the summer.

The hit show’s return to History has not yet been officially confirmed, with fans desperate to know if Rick and Marty Lagina will be returning to our screens.

And the good news is, it certainly looks like it.

The main pointer is an Instagram post from freelance film editor Shane Ross, who has worked on 24 episodes of the show in the past.

He posted an update on August 24 of his editing computer and a bottle of Dr Pepper, with the caption: “Cutting another season of #oakisland with the unofficial beverage at hand.”

Seasons of The Curse of Oak Island usually premiere in November after being filmed earlier in the year.

Season 4 began on November 15, 2016, while Season 3 began on November 10, 2015, and Season 2 on November 4 the year before that.

Season 5 would likely return at around a similar time.

Meanwhile, Rick Lagina has been captured in several photos on Oak Island during the summer.

One picture was posted by the company Fundy Treasures — who make gifts and do tours in Nova Scotia, where Oak Island is located.

It showed Rick posing for a photo, also with a bottle of Dr Pepper in his hand. The poster also told how their great uncle (x5) was Anthony Vaughan, who was one of the first owners of a lot on the island.

Another showed a pastor called Corey Vincent meeting Rick and other members of the crew on location.

He wrote: “Great visit with the crew of “The Curse Of Oak Island”. Meeting Rick was a highlight of my vacation.

Another fan, who uses the handle @BRADYJG1 on Twitter, posted a picture of him with Rick on August 7, saying: “Hanging with a couple of real life treasure hunters at #OakIsland…”

It most definitely looks like The Curse of Oak Island fans are in for a treat this fall!

Monsters and Critics reached out to the History channel for confirmation about Season 5 and they said it “has not yet been confirmed”.

