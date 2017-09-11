The Curse of Oak Island Season 5 is happening, star confirms

The Curse of Oak Island WILL return for Season 5, star Jack Begley has revealed.

Begley, who regularly appears on the show and has worked on it as an associate producer, confirmed the rumors in a little-known podcast back in April which was recorded after Season 4 finished airing on History.

He told The South Of The Straits Podcast that it had actually been previously announced on the History website that the season was going to happen before it had even been fully confirmed.

But he added: “Yeah, we are going to have a Season 5.”

The interview also includes Begley — who is the step-son of Rick and Marty Lagina’s engineer co-star Craig Tester — talking in-depth about the finds so-far discovered on the mysterious island.

He also thanked fans for their “awesome” support.

The news comes after we told last week how a string of social media posts had been pointing to a Season 5 happening.

They included one from freelance film editor Shane Ross, who works on The Curse of Oak Island, in which he revealed he was cutting scenes for the latest series.

Several photos also showed Rick Lagina on Oak Island, which lies off the coast of Nova Scotia, Canada, during the summer.

Last year an official announcement was made about the latest season in early October, and in 2014 the announcement was made in late September.

An official announcement about Season 5 would likely be made around a similar time.

Monsters and Critics previously reached out to History, who have not yet officially announced Season 5, to ask whether or not it is happening.

They said that while it was not yet confirmed they would make an announcement if it was, “when it makes sense”.