Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry confirms she wants a baby girl, willing to use sperm bank

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry opened up about her desire to have another child on last night’s episode of Teen Mom 2. During the reunion, Lowry revealed that she definitely wanted more kids and she also shared that she wants a baby girl.

Kailyn quickly revealed that she would be going to the sperm bank if she had to.

During the reunion special, Lowry didn’t reveal when she was planning on having more kids, but she did set the record straight – yes, she does want more children and she does want a girl after having three boys.

Kailyn even joked that if Leah had another girl and she had another boy, they should just switch babies at birth.

Kailyn has been open about her desire for more kids and at one point, she was even open to having more baby daddies. However, it seems that she would be just fine with a sperm donor instead of more fathers. As fans see on Teen Mom 2, she has plenty of issues with her children’s fathers, including switching days, cheating rumors, and more.

Lowry has previously denied having three unplanned pregnancies, sharing at the time that she had indeed planned some of them. She was with Javi Marroquin in a committed relationship when she got pregnant with Lincoln, and she appeared to have planned Lux with Chris Lopez even though they are no longer a couple.

But Kailyn has also expressed a desire to be married and have a husband before moving ahead with more children.

On Teen Mom 2, Kailyn pulled the plug on building her dream home because she always wanted to have a husband to do it with. She may still be waiting for a future husband before moving ahead with more kids.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.