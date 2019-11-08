Kailyn Lowry denies unplanned pregnancies: Did she plan on having three kids with three different men?

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is the mom of three boys that she had with three different men. Her life story played out on MTV for almost a decade, and fans have followed along her journey for years.

They know that she got pregnant at 16 with Isaac, the story Kailyn featured on 16 & Pregnant.

It was this story that sparked her MTV career, as she continued to document her journey on Teen Mom 2, a spin-off of the original Teen Mom OG. For a while, fans thought that she had found her happy ending when she married Javi Marroquin and had a second child, Lincoln.

Her third child came as a shock to the world, as she hadn’t confirmed she was pregnant or even dating someone. She announced the news in 2017 and gave birth to her third boy without being in a relationship.

Despite her changing relationship status, Kailyn Lowry reveals that some of her pregnancies were unplanned, whereas others were not. However, she never admits which pregnancies she claims she planned.

I never said all 3 were unplanned. Your assumption is incorrect. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) November 7, 2019

It’s safe to say that Kailyn never planned the pregnancy with Isaac. Given where she was in life at 16, her troublesome relationship with her mother, Jo Rivera’s reaction to the pregnancy, and them living with his parents support the idea that he wasn’t planned.

Plus, Jo and Kailyn were constantly breaking up during the 16 & Pregnant episode.

As for Lincoln, Kailyn possibly planned that pregnancy since she was with Javi Marroquin at the time and could have looked at Javi as her forever husband. However, as fans know, the marriage soured after cheating allegations.

Little is known about her relationship with Chris Lopez, as he doesn’t want to appear on Teen Mom 2. The two were reportedly dating, and Kailyn wanted their relationship to work, but the two aren’t exclusively dating or living together at the moment.

