Kailyn Lowry is looking for marriage and babies: Will an ex-boyfriend be an option?

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has been open about her desire to have more kids, including a baby girl. The reality star currently has three boys with three different men.

She got pregnant with her first-born son Isaac when she was still a teenager and despite trying to make a marriage work for her second-born son, it ended in divorce.

Her third child happened without too much planning for the future, and perhaps it is this situation that has encouraged her to settle down before having more kids.

Kailyn is now addressing pregnancy rumors and she reveals that she’s not only ready to settle down, but she won’t have a baby in her belly before there’s a ring on her finger.

On Twitter, she posted that she was done having children until someone put a ring on her finger and made her a wife. Even though she didn’t specify whether she wanted a man or a woman, it’s possible she wants a man as she wants to get pregnant again. Kailyn has been linked to both men and women but seems to go public with her romances when she’s dating men.

It’s a girl 💖🌸🎀 just kidding. No more babies until there’s a ring on my finger https://t.co/T9kXxYvefD — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) October 20, 2019

Not too long ago, Kailyn Lowry revealed she was contemplating having a baby girl via a sperm donor because she desperately wanted to add a girl to her family. In addition, she was ready to do everything on her own. It seems that things have changed for the mother of three, as she’s done having children unless she can find a partner for life.

It’s also interesting that she wants a ring on her finger, as she argued that marriage wasn’t for her when she divorced Javi Marroquin. Even though she was slammed for hinting he had cheated on her, the claims were believed to be true after Javi was caught cheating on his current girlfriend, Lauren Comeau.

However, it sounds like an ex-boyfriend won’t be an option. While Jo and Javi have moved on, Chris Lopez doesn’t appear to have an interest in starting something serious with Kailyn.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.