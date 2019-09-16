Kailyn Lowry reveals she wants more kids and possibly more baby daddies

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is often criticized for having three children with three different men. Of course, the first child was born when she was just a teenager and was not planned. Her second son was planned as part of a committed relationship, but that relationship would end in divorce. Her third son was born because Kailyn got pregnant with an on-again, off-again boyfriend at the time.

Even though fans questioned whether the third pregnancy was planned or not, Kailyn has expressed no regrets about it. In fact, she’s been contemplating having a fourth child, as she really wants a girl. And now, she’s revealing that she’s more than ready to go out and find a fourth man to help her out.

I will have as many kids and babydaddies as I want. Ima take care of them & go on vacation by myself w them 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/SNx0i8Vjkr — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) September 13, 2019

The criticism comes after last Tuesday’s episode, where Kailyn took her three sons on vacation by herself. She struggled to manage them all and as the trip was wrapping up, she revealed that they were going to their fathers’ houses when they got back.

Of course, Kailyn Lowry has made plenty of money filming Teen Mom 2 for the past decade. She’s been able to put herself through school, has written bestselling books, and raised three boys. On this season of Teen Mom 2, she will start building a brand new house on a new lot, a house she has just moved into. If she does get pregnant once again, she doesn’t care what people will think.

In fact, her tweet indicates that she would gladly find another man to become her fourth baby daddy if she wants. And she’ll be more than happy to have another child, even if people will criticize her decision. Some have even accused her of getting pregnant to stay on Teen Mom 2, but the show doesn’t need another pregnancy to stay relevant, so that argument isn’t effective.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.