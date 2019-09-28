Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists canceled after one season, furious fans blast Freeform

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists has been canceled after one season. Fans are furious with Freeform’s decision and are blasting the network.

The PLL spin-off followed Alison, played by Sasha Pieterse to Beacon Heights, where she reconnected with Mona, played by Janel Parrish. Both ladies were fan favorites on the original series, so it seemed like a no-brainer to give them a spin-off.

It was based on the popular book series The Perfectionists written by PLL author Sara Shepard. The original show writer and executive producer I. Marlene King was on board for the spin-off too. All of the PLL combined mojo should have given Freeform another hit show.

RT or like this tweet if you have nothing to watch on @FreeformTV now that Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists has been canceled. pic.twitter.com/ORwUQ5nGUd — Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (@PLLfans) September 27, 2019

Sadly, either The Perfectionists didn’t resonate with PLL fans in the same way the original did, or the network simply chose not to move forward with the drama. Freeform did not give a reason for canceling the show after only one season.

The fan reaction is leading people to believe it was not that the show did not resonate. Social media has been flooded with angry fans, who claim the network did not give the spin-off a chance.

“I’m so disappointed about #PLLThePerfectionists being canceled. So much potential now gone because the set up for the show was done so poorly (like, waiting two years to air the spin-off after the original ended?). Alison and Mona made a great team and their story will never +” Tweeted fan jay ruymann.

Really, @FreeformTV?! You cancelled a GREAT show & the fans just have to "deal with it"? @PLLTVSeries put you on the map when you were still #ABCFamily… You would be nothing without the OGs & now you won't give the spinoff a chance? WRONG MOVE, BITCHES!https://t.co/K2IUAWM5s1 — SickMuse💎 (@SickMuse22) September 28, 2019

Several more messages are flooding Twitter like the one above. The outrage has caused fans to turn to Netflix calling for the streaming service to pick up PLL: The Perfectionists. A change.org petition has already been created with over 8,000 of the 10,000 signatures received in a matter of hours.

Before the news broke the drama was canceled, Janel shared a cryptic Instagram message that read “Onward and Upward.”

Sasha also used Instagram to share what fans now know is a goodbye message to the character she played for years.

Can Netflix pick up Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists because that show was freaking great and it still managed to get canceled😑🥺 — Kaylah Nicole (@_KaylahNicole_) September 28, 2019

“Ali, you and me have sure been through a lot. I want you to know how proud I am of how much you’ve grown. Your perseverance and fierce personality has and will always be with me. I know you are finally happy at home with Em and the kids. Kiss them for me! Xo, S #endofapllera #prettylittleliars #emison #plltheperfectionists” she captioned several photos of her in character.

Freeform deciding to cancel PLL: The Perfectionists is not sitting well with fans. They are not only calling out the network but are also begging Netflix to pick up Season 2.

What are your thoughts on the cancelation? Do you think it will get a second life at Netflix?