Lucy Hale stars in CW’s Riverdale spin-off with a missing ‘Pussycat’

Bouncing back from her short stint playing Stella Abbott on The CW’s Life Sentence, Lucy Hale found a new home on the network with the Riverdale spin-off, Katy Keene.

Despite its name, the new show actually focuses on four 20-something Archie Comics characters: up-and-coming fashion designer Katy Keene (Lucy Hale), performer Jorge Lopez (Jonny Beauchamp), “It Girl” Pepper Smith (Julia Chan), and Josie (sans Pussycats) McCoy (Ashleigh Murray, who is the only Riverdale character to move to the new show).

According to The CW, the new show will share the lives and loves of the four characters (and their varied personalities) as they live together and chase their dreams in New York City.

The show also introduces two other Josie and the Pussycats characters in Alexander Cabot (Lucien Laviscount) and his twin sister Alexandra (Camille Hyde).

Here, Alexander is hoping to reboot his father’s record label by signing Josie to a recording contract, but as senior vice president of the company, Alexandra is not thrilled with the idea.

There is no word yet on whether or not Hyde will sport that iconic skunk-like hairdo.

Meanwhile, the other characters have big dreams as well. Katy works at Lacy’s Department Store during the day while designing clothes by night.

Her boyfriend, KO Kelly (Zane Holtz) wants to become a professional boxer, and Jorge dreams of starring on Broadway. When those aspirations seem to fail, he turns his career path to perform as a drag queen.

And it wouldn’t be a Riverdale spin-off without a good mystery. That appears to be with Pepper, who plans to open her version of Andy Warhol’s Factory. She has the connections, but no one seems to know where she got her money — or if she has any at all.

Katy Keene is planned to appear as a mid-season replacement series sometime between 2019 and 2020.