PLL: The Perfectionists: Was the show canceled or renewed for Season 2?

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists kept fans guessing every week since debuting back in March.

The whodunit storyline is one fans remember vividly from the flagship series and now, the season finale is going to throw yet another curveball their way.

With the season finale of PLL: The Perfectionists airing tonight, there are several questions about the future of the show.

Could there be a Season 2, or is this the end for the Pretty Little Liars spin-off?

Has Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists been canceled or renewed?

At the time of writing this, Freeform has not made a decision about whether PLL: The Perfectionists will end or if a Season 2 is on the horizon.

There was some hope the network would announce the fate of the series during the upfronts that happened earlier this month, but that was not the case.

What are the chances the show will be renewed?

While Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists hasn’t performed exceptionally well, Freeform may just take a chance on another season to see if interest will pick up.

Pretty Little Liars did well for the network years ago and this one has potential if they play their cards right during the season finale.

In fact, rumors have circulated that things get even more complicated for the students during the Season 1 finale.

Canceling it now would be a waste, especially without somewhat of a wrap up for the die-hard fans who watched because of the association to the original show.

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists Season 1 finale airs May 22 at 8/7c on Freeform.