When will Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists be on Netflix?

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists garnered plenty of attention from fans who watched the first series, Pretty Little Liars. While the two shows are connected, they have very different settings and timelines.

The secrets are abundant in Beacon Heights and after only three episodes, viewers want more. Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists is slated for a 10-episode first season, and after that, the possibilities are endless.

When will Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists come to Netflix?

At this point, the biggest question about Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists is when it will be on Netflix. Pretty Little Liars was on the streaming platform and many viewers kept up with it there.

Right now, there is no indication about when Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists will be added to Netflix, or if it will be added at all in the future. Hulu currently has the episodes available to stream. That isn’t a surprise as it airs on Freeform which is owned by Disney.

According to What’s on Netflix, if the streaming platform does pick up Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists it will likely be added toward the end of 2019 or at the beginning of 2020.

Will Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists be renewed?

With the attention the show is getting, it is likely the Pretty Little Liars spin-off will be renewed. Nothing official has been released about a possible renewal, but some news is expected in the coming weeks.

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Freeform.