Marshawn Lynch is in the Westworld Season 3 trailer and Twitter is beside itself

By
21st May 2019 7:06 PM ET
Marshawn Lynch is in the Westworld Season 3 trailer. Pic credit: @imagecollect.com/Admedia/HBO

This week the new trailer for Westworld season 3 debuted and it teased a different type of show than before.

The footage was very close in nature to how The Leftovers rebooted the series in season 2 — where season 1 was about grief from loss and season 2 tackled a whole different premise of a new town unaffected by grief.

That said, the footage also featured new actors which viewers might have missed if they were not paying attention. One of these actors is former Oakland Raiders running back and NFL retiree Marshawn Lynch, who makes a brief appearance in the trailer.

In case you missed him, here’s the trailer below where you can find the football player at the 36-second mark.

Twitter reacts to Marshawn Lynch in Westworld Season 3

As seen from the preview, Marshawn Lynch is executing a heist with Aaron Paul’s character. For what purpose they are robbing the bank is anyone’s guess. This aside, fans were ecstatic to see Lynch in the teaser and made their feelings known about it on Twitter.

Here are some of the best reactions to Marshawn Lynch’s appearances in the Westworld season 3 preview:

There’s no word yet on who Marshawn Lynch’s character is besides a criminal affiliate to Aaron Paul’s role but one might expect for the retired NFL football player to utilize his physical stature for intimidation at some point during the series.

One thing is for sure, like fans responded above, having him and Kid Cudi in the upcoming season should make the show that much more interesting.

Until then, stay tuned at Monsters & Critics for all updates on the upcoming third season of Westworld which is due out sometime in 2020.

