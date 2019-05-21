Marshawn Lynch is in the Westworld Season 3 trailer and Twitter is beside itself

This week the new trailer for Westworld season 3 debuted and it teased a different type of show than before.

The footage was very close in nature to how The Leftovers rebooted the series in season 2 — where season 1 was about grief from loss and season 2 tackled a whole different premise of a new town unaffected by grief.

That said, the footage also featured new actors which viewers might have missed if they were not paying attention. One of these actors is former Oakland Raiders running back and NFL retiree Marshawn Lynch, who makes a brief appearance in the trailer.

In case you missed him, here’s the trailer below where you can find the football player at the 36-second mark.

Twitter reacts to Marshawn Lynch in Westworld Season 3

As seen from the preview, Marshawn Lynch is executing a heist with Aaron Paul’s character. For what purpose they are robbing the bank is anyone’s guess. This aside, fans were ecstatic to see Lynch in the teaser and made their feelings known about it on Twitter.

Here are some of the best reactions to Marshawn Lynch’s appearances in the Westworld season 3 preview:

Wait hold up…Marshawn Lynch is in the Westworld trailer lmaoo pic.twitter.com/06hg4aMHiE — lil hoochie vert (@Donatonio) May 21, 2019

My reaction to Marshawn Lynch being in Westworld: pic.twitter.com/f5QzgQwa5h — Matt Armstrong (@_MattArmstrong_) May 21, 2019

I'M SORRY I TOTALLY GLOSSED OVER THE FACT THAT THE GOATS MARSHAWN LYNCH + LENA WAITHE ARE ALSO IN THE WESTWORLD SEASON 3 TRAILER. IT'S SO LIT. — Casey Gee (@caseygeeeee) May 20, 2019

A testament to how angry the internet is over #GoT — Marshawn Lynch is in the freaking Westworld trailer and no one made a peep pic.twitter.com/HfrJBl4ZUa — Greg Otto (@gregotto) May 20, 2019

Aaron Paul, Kid Cudi and Marshawn Lynch in season 3 of WestWorld!? pic.twitter.com/9rhZcNoFsg — Blake Molina (@BlakeMo92) May 20, 2019

westworld season 3 is apparently blade runner starring aaron paul, marshawn lynch, and kid cudi. im uh. ill be watching. https://t.co/NIlXTDSIs3 — willem dafriend (@GuyBeinDude) May 20, 2019

My new obsession is Marshawn Lynch in Westworld Season 3 and his light up emotions shirt. pic.twitter.com/iiLJ9NaeUI — Spencer Perry (@TheSpencerPerry) May 20, 2019

The new #Westworld trailer has me excited for the press tour featuring Marshawn Lynch. pic.twitter.com/k7EyoPyiXY — Leo Delgado (@leodelgadoacts) May 20, 2019

There’s no word yet on who Marshawn Lynch’s character is besides a criminal affiliate to Aaron Paul’s role but one might expect for the retired NFL football player to utilize his physical stature for intimidation at some point during the series.

One thing is for sure, like fans responded above, having him and Kid Cudi in the upcoming season should make the show that much more interesting.

Until then, stay tuned at Monsters & Critics for all updates on the upcoming third season of Westworld which is due out sometime in 2020.