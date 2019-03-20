Westworld Season 3 update: Why HBO isn’t releasing it any time soon

20th March 2019 12:01 PM ET

HBO’s Westworld is no stranger to long breaks. The first season, which was a commercial and critical success, premiered on October 2016, and the second season followed almost two years later with an April 2018 release date.

Westworld explores a Wild West themed park that is populated by humanoid hosts, who are supposed to entertain the human guests who indulge in their fantasies. The series explores the host consciousness as they exact revenge on the guests and the programmers behind the scenes of the park

Season 3 of Westworld will follow suit with a 2020 release date as production for the upcoming series will begin this month.

When will HBO release Westworld Season 3?

HBO programming chief Casey Bloys has not confirmed the release date; however, based on the production schedule, fans should not expect the third season to premiere in 2019.

Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy have previously stated that they prefer to spend more time writing the script for the series than is typical for a television series. The Western series also requires stunning visual effects, which extends the production and post-production process.

What to expect in Westworld Season 3

In the season finale of Westworld Season 2, Dolores, Bernard and a new Charlotte enter the real world. Season 3 will explore how the host interacts and strive in the real world. Who is inhabiting Charlotte Hale?

What role does Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul play in the upcoming season? These questions will be addressed in the upcoming season that will hit HBO in 2020.