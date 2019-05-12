Kid Cudi and Adidas announce footwear and apparel partnership

Rapper Kid Cudi and sportswear mogul Adidas have officially announced their partnership.

According to Adidas in a statement released Saturday morning, the new products for the partnership will include an assortment of footwear and apparel pieces dropping later in the year.

Posters announcing the Adidas-Kid Cudi partnership were plastered across Los Angeles, New York, and Miami on Saturday. The posters include a logo for the Adidas-Cudi line of products which features a female head with a bright moon inside it.

This is not the first time that Kid Cudi has collaborated with Adidas.

He collaborated with the company last year for the TRESC Run sneaker alongside other stars such as Donovan Mitchell, Candace Parker, Raury, and Patrick Mahomes, as part of Adidas’ Asterisk Collective campaign.

However, Kid Cudi (Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi) has been known in the past to wear various sneaker brands besides Adidas, including Adidas rivals such as Converse and Nike.

It appears he favors Adidas designs from Kanye West’s Yeezy label. He was reportedly seen at Coachella wearing Adidas Yeezy 350 Boost V2 sneakers during a performance in which West made a surprise appearance on stage, according to Footwearnews.com.

He has also been spotted wearing Yeezy Scuba sneakers.

He was seen wearing white Adidas Superstar sneakers at the Louis Vuitton show during the Fall-Winter 2019 Paris Fashion Men’s show in January, and Adidas Nite Jogger sneakers at Dior’s show.

According to Adidas, the Asterisk Collective campaign was designed as a platform to empower creative partners to use their initiatives to impact positively on communities.

Kid Cudi and Adidas’ partnership will pick up where their previous collaboration left off, promoting the mental wellness impact of musical, artistic and design creativity.

Fans should visit the website for the Adidas-Kid Cudi collaboration for updates.