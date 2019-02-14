Love After Lockup star Sarah Simmons shares first baby bump photo

Sarah Simmons shared her first bump photo. Pic credit: WEtv

Love After Lockup has fans all riled up when it comes to Sarah Simmons.

She revealed she was pregnant on two episodes of the show, and yet, there was no proof. The situation between Sarah and Michael Simmons is also complicated by his girlfriend, Megan.

As viewers found out earlier in the season, Michael is married to Sarah, but he wants to be with Megan. This was the first love triangle on Love After Lockup, and the drama is high.

Friday’s episode should see the women come face to face, something that has high expectations.

Sarah Simmons shares pregnancy reciepts

Up until today, Sarah Simmons had only confirmed on social media that she is expecting her second child with Michael. She has said that she found out she was pregnant at roughly seven weeks.

The most recent episode of Love After Lockup for their story was filmed around Father’s Day.

Based on that, Sarah Simmons should have already delivered her baby. She didn’t confirm the due date, but she did share a baby bump photo earlier today.

The timeline and why she didn’t share her pregnancy all along doesn’t add up enough for some Love After Lockup viewers, but she insists that watching the rest of the season will answer questions.

Where is Michael Simmons?

Back in December, Michael Simmons was back behind bars. It appears that things have been settled and he may be free again. In a tweet, Sarah Simmons clarified she wasn’t getting any phone calls from prison.

Could Michael have gotten a break and ended up being home for the birth of his second child?

Same!!! And I don’t get a call from jail… Idk where you think he is but …. 😂 — Sarah Simmons 🤟 (@sarahsimmons179) February 9, 2019

The status regarding their relationship is still up in the air. Sarah makes comments that allude to them being apart, but she likely can’t talk about it due to contract restrictions.

I wasn’t speaking to you. And why are people still not getting the fact that I cannot speak on our relationship status during the season smh. I didn’t know about Megan or any of this. But honestly believe what y’all want at this point. — Sarah Simmons 🤟 (@sarahsimmons179) February 10, 2019

As the rest of this story plays out on Love After Lockup, viewers are turning in to see the confrontation between Sarah and Megan and how Michael plans to handle it when it blows up in his face.

Love After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.