Love After Lockup star Sarah Simmons confirms pregnancy

Sarah Simmons is pregnant with her second child. Pic credit: WEtv

Love After Lockup couple Michael and Sarah have drawn a lot of attention. When the season first began, she was a surprise. Megan was the girl who was paired with Michael when the couples were announced, and then, viewers learned he had a wife too!

A few episodes ago, Love After Lockup viewers saw Sarah Simmons tell her friend that she was pregnant. While it wasn’t confirmed at that point, the collective shock was echoed all over social media.

Is Sarah Simmons pregnant?

Again on last night’s Love After Lockup, Sarah Simmons revealed she was pregnant during her confessional. Viewers have a lot of questions about the timeline with Michael and his release versus what is being shown on television.

On Twitter, Sarah Simmons did confirm that she got pregnant with her second child by Michael. There has been a lot of talk about it on social media, especially after the confirmation on Love After Lockup last night.

I’m gonna say this ONCE. Yes I got pregnant. Yes MICHAEL IS THE FATHER. YES I’m capable of raising two children period. NO it was not intentional. And I didn’t know after TWO WEEKS I found out when I was 7 weeks pregnant! So please STFU! #LoveAfterLockup ✌️ — Sarah Simmons 🤟 (@sarahsimmons179) February 9, 2019

Details about Sarah’s pregnancy

At this point, Sarah Simmons is planning to keep the second baby away from all of the Love After Lockup stuff. She has said she will not talk about due dates or anything else.

Not going to speak on due dates or anything. Want to keep the new baby away from this as mush as possible.. — Sarah Simmons 🤟 (@sarahsimmons179) February 9, 2019

There was some speculation that something may have happened, but it looks like she has just decided that the attention is just too much.

Interestingly enough, Sarah has referenced that Michael was her husband. Have the two officially split?

I can’t speak on our relationship until the show ends… I can say I want love, trust, honesty, and most of all respect and TIME. Because I deserve nothing less💯 — Sarah Simmons 🤟 (@sarahsimmons179) February 6, 2019

There is still plenty left to play out on Love After Lockup with this triangle. Megan and Sarah fought on Twitter, and since then, Megan left social media. It is a very messy situation, and at this point, it looks like neither woman wants to claim Michael as her man.

Love After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.