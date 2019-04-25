Love After Lockup star Mary hits out over Life After Lockup spin-off: ‘I’m thrilled to not be associated with it’

Mary from Season 1 of Love After Lockup is speaking out following the recent announcement of the Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup spin-off series — and what she has to say isn’t positive.

She and Dom were not a part of the cast going forward. While that in itself doesn’t seem to be an issue for her, Mary took to social media to talk about the decision the network made and the direction the show is headed in following the completion of Season 2.

On social media, Mary shared a series of photos that included her and Dom and a written piece she constructed that reflected her feeling about Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup.

She said: “Dominic and I will not be involved with “Life After Lockup”. It seems as though our story and image does not align with the direction of the franchise.

“We chose to do season 1 of Love After Lockup to end the stereotypes of incarcerated relationships and shed a new light on our relationship proving that real people, who are educated, come from good families, have good jobs and are genuine can be in these types of relationships.

“If you have watched the show, it is fairly apparent that Love After Lockup aims to portray a less than flattering image of those of us who are coming home from prison or have stood by an inmate during their incarceration.” She added later: “I am thrilled to not be associated with the show.”

You can read her full post below:

Several followers agreed with her, including her former castmate, Johnna. Both women appeared on Season 1 of Love After Lockup. While Mary and Dom got their happily ever after, Johnna and her then-boyfriend Garrett did not. Both of these women stated they joined the show to support the inmate community and those who were in relationships with people who were incarcerated.

However, Mary claims that how the show was proposed versus how things ended up were two totally different things, and that her relationship and subsequent marriage to Dom is a perfect example of some couples’ struggles to make their dreams a reality despite having been incarcerated.

Not only has Mary made lifelong friends in Johnna and Jim (also from Season 1), but she has also served as an inspiration to others in similar situations. Even though her story won’t play out on Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup, she looks set to continue to share updates about life on social media — and hinted that TV may, in some form, still be a part of her and Dom’s life in the future.

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup will debut June 14 on WEtv.