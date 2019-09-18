Love After Lockup exclusive: Angela goes looking for Tony with Tommy

Love After Lockup couple Angela and Tony have been on a wild ride. The two appeared when the show first debuted back in Season 1, and now, he is finally a free man. Well, at least it looked that way for a minute.

Tony has been out for all of a couple of days and already he is on the run. Last week on Love After Lockup, he called Angela while she was wedding dress shopping.. He never went back to the halfway house. Unfortunately, it is likely he will return to prison following him breaking the conditions of his release.

Angela has waited a long time for Tony and his release, and now, she may be waiting even longer. The two spent one day together following his exit from prison. It wasn’t even a full day and the two were only able to talk while eating a meal before he was expected to head to the halfway house. That night, they ran a little late and he almost missed curfew. Since then, Angela has not seen him.

In this exclusive Love After Lockup clip, Angela is going to drag her friend Tommy out to look for Tony with her. This is the same friend who expressed his love for her and his desire to marry her just a few weeks ago. Even though Tommy doesn’t agree with her, he is going to do it because they are friends.

The U.S. Marshalls will be looking for Tony and Angela is hoping that she finds him first. She has a lot of time and money invested in this relationship. It is unlikely she will leave Tony following this stunt, but Tommy is hoping this will be enough to wake his friend up and get her to reconsider this relationship she is in.

Love After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.