Love After Lockup exclusive clip: Will Tony show up for Angela?

Love After Lockup is back with seven couples, and six of them are brand new. Returning viewers will recognize Angela and Tony from Season 1, as they are back again. Will this be the time she finally gets to reunite with her inmate Prince Charming?

Last week, Angela was sill waiting on Tony’s release on Love After Lockup. When viewers saw their story in Season 1, Angela was at the bus station waiting for him, and he never showed up. Some fans believed they would appear on the first part of Season 2, but without any explanation, they never showed up.

Speculation ran rampant about whether or not Angela and Tony ever get to live together on the outside. Could he end up in more trouble that will hinder their relationship?

Angela did press with Marcelino before Season 2 of Love After Lockup debuted, and then disappeared. Now, she is back and posting on social media — and so is Tony. Does this mean they are finally together?

In this exclusive clip from Love After Lockup, Angela is seen talking about Tony’s upcoming release and whether or not he is going to show up for her. She admits that he lied to her in the past, and there is a brief moment when viewers could believe she was just a trick for him.

We don’t know if Tony shows up for Angela in the clip. However, Love After Lockup viewers can assume that there is more to the story, and it doesn’t end there. The trailer revealed the two having a conversation and him not telling her where he was. Could he have found more trouble upon his release?

As the drama continues, Love After Lockup viewers always anticipates the next move. Will Angela and Tony get their happily ever after or will things go down the drain?

Love After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.