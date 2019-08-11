Who are Angela and Tony from Love After Lockup?

A brand new season of Love After Lockup is beginning, and with that comes a more familiar couple. Viewers may recognize Angela from Season 1 and her inmate boyfriend, Tony.

Their story has been a little bit complicated. Angela was supposed to appear on Season 2 of Love After Lockup, though she never did. She did all the preseason press with Marcelino and then disappeared from the show altogether. There was speculation that the couple split, though that was never confirmed.

During Season 1, Angela was warned by some of her friends about Tony possibly just using her for her money. He is much younger and she is into the fact that he is young and good looking. She waited for him at the bus depot at the end of Season 1 of Love After Lockup, but he never came. Was she played or did something else happen?

The show was quiet about where Angela and Tony went. Several viewers questioned why they were not shown, but the answer has become clear. They will now be a part of the next installment of Love After Lockup. When the first trailer dropped, they were spotted in the footage.

At this point, not much more is known about where Angela and Tony stand. Some of the Love After Lockup footage shows her in a wedding dress and then other clips allude to the fact he is in trouble with federal marshalls. It is assumed that his release was delayed when Season 1 of Love After Lockup finished filming, but is he a free man now?

Viewers have plenty of questions about Angela and Tony and whether they are still together in real-time. They will join several other couples when the latest installment airs on WEtv later this week.

Love After Lockup returns Friday, August 16 at 9/8c on WEtv.