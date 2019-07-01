Love After Lockup Season 3 trailer: Is that Angela and Tony?

Love After Lockup Season 3 is set to begin in August. It is going to be filled with a new cast, but when the trailer dropped, some viewers believe they saw Angela and Tony for a brief moment.

The mystery of Angela and Tony was a huge deal during Season 2 of Love After Lockup. The couple appeared on Season 1, but when it was time for his release, things didn’t pan out as they were supposed to.

Tony never showed because he had more time to serve.

When promotion came around for Season 2 of Love After Lockup, Angela did press with Marcelino. The two appeared on Doctor Oz together, but that was the last time she was seen in connection with the second season.

There were questions on social media about where Angela and Tony were. An answer from WEtv was never given and Angela remained quiet about her situation.

Now, it looks like the couple may be a part of Love After Lockup Season 3.

In the trailer, a tall blonde woman is seen hugging a younger looking man. The two fit the bill, but confirming it is them is nearly impossible as they are only seen for a brief second.

It is incredibly possible that they would be appearing on Season 3 given there was likely a contract signed.

If loving someone from the inside was hard, just wait until they try it on the outside. A new season of #LoveAfterLockup premieres this August! Posted by Love After Lockup on Monday, July 1, 2019

As viewers wait for the Season 3 premiere of Love After Lockup, they can rejoice in the fact that the trailer provides evidence that there will be plenty of drama.

Love After Lockup Season 3 is set to premiere in August on WEtv.