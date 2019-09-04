Love After Lockup exclusive clip: Angela is put in an awkward situation

Love After Lockup couple Angela and Tony have a lot working against them. Viewers first met them during Season 1 and as she was waiting for him at the bus stop, it was revealed that he wasn’t going to be released.

Fast forward to the first part of Season 2 of Love After Lockup where Angela and Tony were supposed to appear yet again. They were a no-show, but have returned to the latest installment of the show. Viewers watched as Angela waited at the bus station for Tony and the two were reunited and able to spend a few hours together before he had to check in to the halfway house.

In this exclusive Love After Lockup clip, Angela is confronted by her friend. As they sit and talk, he reveals they should give love a shot. She is left speechless, not knowing what to say or do following the bombshell that was just dropped. Angela makes it clear she isn’t interested in anything romantic with him because she is in love with Tony.

Will things work with Tony? Love After Lockup viewers are worried about this relationship as it looks like he may not be interested in Angela in a sexual way. She has been talking about getting intimate, even asking him if he wanted a blowjob or steak first. He chose the latter, speaking volumes about what Tony is feeling.

Both have been sharing photos of each other on social media. It would appear that Angela and Tony are still together, but it is unclear if it is for show or if they are making things work on the outside after waiting so long to be together. At this point, there is still plenty more story to tell and drama to watch.

Love After Lockup airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.