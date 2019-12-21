Life After Lockup Season 2 spoilers: Andrea and Lamar have a child together

Life After Lockup is back for a second season. Andrea and Lamar have decided to return despite their hesitation back in the summer.

When the first trailer for Life After Lockup Season 2 dropped, viewers were wondering what secret Andrea was keeping. Things appeared to be out in the open among her group of friends, even though they weren’t exactly supportive of her relationship with Lamar.

The new sneak peek of Life After Lockup dropped last night and the secret Andrea has been keeping has been revealed. It turns out that her youngest daughter is also Lamar’s daughter. This revelation wasn’t what some viewers thought it would be and even her friends reacted in shock.

Details about how it happened will play out on Life After Lockup. Andrea was explaining to her friends that there were no conjugal visits because they were not married. So, how did the couple end up with a baby? Andrea will be left to explain what happened to her group of friends in Utah as many of them look on in disbelief.

Will these couples stay linked or will the cuffs come off? Get a first look at the new season of #LifeAfterLockup premiering January 3 at 9/8c! Posted by Love After Lockup on Friday, December 20, 2019

There was some curiosity about the age difference in Andrea’s kids when she first debuted on Love After Lockup. She and Lamar were on Season 1 and their story has continued with the spin-off on Life After Lockup. Her two oldest children are teenagers and her littlest girl is under 10. Now it all makes sense, even though the process has yet to be revealed.

Andrea and Lamar are back for another season of Life After Lockup and viewers are looking forward to seeing an update on them. She remained in Utah following the last season and he went back to California. Will they reunite and live together again, or will things remain divided as they are married and live in separate states?

Life After Lockup returns Friday, January 3, 2020, on WEtv.