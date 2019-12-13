Jenelle Evans says she will share her journey no matter what happens

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is speaking out about the journey she’s currently on. While she has kept a low profile on Twitter and Instagram, she claims she does have plans of sharing her journey with the world at some point in time.

And she made that promise on her Facebook page, revealing that nothing can stop her from sharing her story.

According to The Sun, Jenelle made those comments on Facebook but ended up deleting the post shortly after.

“My journey WILL continue to be shared. No matter what happens. Thanks for all your support everyone!” read the post.

Jenelle didn’t reveal why she had chosen to delete the post after sharing it. She also hasn’t shared whether she has talked to MTV about returning to Teen Mom 2 next season.

Even though Jenelle herself has kept a low profile, fans guessed that she was already back in the dating game after living on her own in Nashville.

Earlier this month, it was thought that she was dating musician Travis Tidwell. Some fans also thought she was back together with Nathan Griffith after clickbait articles surfaced, but it was later clarified to be a great co-parenting relationship they had — not a romantic relationship.

It was back in October that Jenelle announced that she was leaving David Eason behind and had filed for divorce.

Then, she was spotted in Tennessee, and a few days later, it was revealed that she had filed a restraining order against David after she stated that she feared for her own safety and the safety of her kids. It was never revealed why she had filed the restraining order — except the fact that David had guns.

As for David, he broke his silence after Jenelle left him, revealing he was happy and he had since realized that he no longer loved her.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.