Jenelle Evans says she’s single after she’s linked to Nashville musician Travis Tidwell

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Jenelle Evans is back online, fighting the rumors that she’s already dating someone. It has been a little over a month since she announced she was divorcing David, but that hasn’t stopped people from guessing that she is seeing someone new.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, she denied dating Nathan Griffith after stories surfaced about them having a new relationship. It turned out that they were talking about their co-parenting relationship for their son, Kaiser.

Late last night, she denied dating anyone once again and followed up her tweet this morning by saying that she’s getting tired of people asking her about dating ex-boyfriends.

Once again, no I’m not dating anyone. 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) December 5, 2019

She also added that no one needs to worry about what she’s doing, including what she’s doing with her children.

I’m sick and tired of a million people asking me if I’m dating an ex or friends that I hangout with. No one needs to worry about what I’m doing even if it’s about my kids. 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/SlklJxF8va — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) December 5, 2019

The reason for her tweets about her dating life reportedly has to do with a musician from Nashville. InTouch Weekly reported that fans seem to think she’s now dating guitarist Travis Tidwell.

Additionally, the magazine claims David allegedly responded to the rumors by sharing a photo of the radio playing the song Bro Code by Brantley Gilbert.

The song is reportedly about a man tempted to get his friend’s girlfriend. Both David and Jenelle hung out with Travis in early October, just weeks before she filed for divorce.

Some Twitter users are talking about how Jenelle and Travis are supposedly hanging out and how David Eason must be furious about it.

So since Jenelle is with or hanging with the other dude (Travis Tidwell) David is probably furious and acting like he has someone, too. 😆 — Malinda (@malindakt) December 4, 2019

After she posted that shit earlier today, I checked out Travis Tidwell’s IG, and someone said “congratulations to you and Jenelle”, but that could just be someone speculating like us. He didn’t reply. Also, it looks like he’s looking for funding for a solo album $$$$ — 600LB TEEN MOM (@600lbTeen) November 30, 2019

In her tweet, she also mentioned her kids, saying she doesn’t need to justify her decisions to anyone. Jenelle recently got credit and support for putting her children back in school.

She’s kept a low profile after moving to Tennessee but shared a photo of Kaiser on a school bus. A source previously revealed she was considering keeping the children out of school for a while, as they resettled in Nashville.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.