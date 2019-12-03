Home > Smallscreen

Jenelle Evans gets praise for putting her children back in school after fleeing to Nashville

3rd December 2019 1:31 PM ET
Jenelle Evans is putting her kids back in school. Pic credit: MTV

Jenelle Evans is moving on with her life after announcing she is divorcing David Eason. Back in late October, she announced she had filed for divorce and she spent the next couple of weeks getting resettled in Nashville, Tennessee.

Evans has kept a low profile on social media, but it sounds like she’s been focusing on her children. And this morning, little Kaiser was back in school, riding the school bus for the first time. As she revealed on Twitter, he was now a big boy.

People only had positive things to say in response to her update this morning.

One person explained that it is important for Kaiser to be with other kids and be social, so this person was happy to see him back in school.

Another person expressed support for Jenelle and her decision to leave David behind. This person revealed that Jenelle would be so happy if she just keeps moving forward with her improvements.

A third person guessed that as long as Jenelle keeps herself away from the drama, she would be just fine.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, a source had revealed that Jenelle had considered removing her kids from their schools to keep them safe. The source guessed that she would either homeschool them or simply keep them out of the school system for a year, but it sounds like Jenelle has decided otherwise.

Since she’s now living in Nashville, it appears that Kaiser is starting a new school in Tennessee. Ensley is too young to go to school and Jace lives with Barbara in North Carolina and already has a routine for himself.

Nathan Griffith is the biological father of Kaiser and since they have a great co-parenting relationship now, one can imagine that Nathan is in full support of Kaiser starting a new school in Nashville.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.