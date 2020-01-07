Jenelle Evans posted a quote about bad butterflies, lies, and hiding something — Is the former Teen Mom 2 star fueling rumors?

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is no stranger to rumors and she is often vocal about not believing anything unless it comes from her. But Jenelle also likes to post quotes and lyrics, often so vague that they could apply to something in her life.

And this is exactly what happened yesterday. Jenelle posted an Instagram Story with a quote that talked about having a bad kind of butterflies, like when you got something to hide. The quote continued with lies that she was hiding and then ending with the words, “tonight, tonight.”

While the lyrics are from Camila Cabello’s song, “Bad Kind of Butterflies,” they could represent something from her own life.

In fact, just last week, she faced a rumor that she was dating a man named Herbie Wilkinson. While she hasn’t been open about this relationship, it could be one that gives her bad butterflies. Plus, she is technically hiding this relationship from the public and her estranged husband if she is indeed dating Herbie.

But that’s not all in terms of rumors. Over the holidays, she was accused of not spending time with her children after splitting from David Eason. Again, she claimed she had been home with her kids all day and abandoning her kids was yet another rumor.

I’ve been home with my children all day. 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/IVOAFITiK2 — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) January 2, 2020

While she was briefly linked to Nathan Griffith because of click-bait articles, they both denied being back together. Instead, they were thankful to now have a great co-parenting relationship, where they could communicate peacefully and effectively.

Right now, fans are curious to hear more about her new life in Nashville. Some fans guessed that she had relocated to Nashville, Tennessee because of musician Travis Tidwell.

She had posed for a picture with him and David just weeks prior to her filing for divorce, but she hasn’t posted anything with her and Travis. And since she was more recently linked to Herbie, it sounds like this rumor with Travis is false.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.