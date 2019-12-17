Teen Mom 2 divorce: Jenelle Evans says everything is perfect, support system is great after David Eason split

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans revealed on Twitter yesterday that she’s very happy with her new life as a single mom. The reality star used Twitter to express her happiness, saying that everything is perfect and she’s thrilled that her support system is so big after leaving David Eason.

Fans were quick to reach out to her, reminding her how much Teen Mom 2 viewers want to see her happy. They also told her that it was great she left David behind, as he appeared to be bringing her down.

So happy you got rid of the person bringing you down it's all up from here. You live and you learn. Hope the best for you and your kids. ✌️ — Leatha Oberg (@leathaluvstorid) December 16, 2019

One person even wrote that it was great that she left him behind, as he has been accused of abusing her and the children. He has never been charged with anything, but there have been 911 calls from the residence, where Jenelle has called for help.

Seriously happy you got away from your abuser. As some one who escaped a 6 year abusive relationship I can relate. Im so good you got out — octavia sirois (@tavybear26) December 17, 2019

Jenelle filed for divorce from David back in late October. While she didn’t provide reasons as to why, it would later be revealed that she also got a restraining order in place. She had then fled to Nashville, Tennesse, where she got an apartment with her daughter Ensley and her son Kaiser. After her location was revealed in the media, fans worried about her safety.

After moving away from David, her co-parenting relationship with Nathan Griffith has improved tremendously. She thanked him for being a big support system for her, as they could now talk peacefully about their son Kaiser and their future plans.

Jenelle has yet to reveals her future plans for Ensley. She’s currently living with Jenelle and since there’s a restraining order in place, David can’t see his daughter. The restraining order has been extended to January 2020.

Jenelle is starting to share more about her daughter, including a recent photo of Ensley getting her makeup done.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.