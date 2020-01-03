Is Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans really dating Herbie Wilkinson?

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

There are rumors that Jenelle Evans has a new man, less than three months after filing for divorce from David Eason. Hollywood Life reports that Jenelle is seemingly dating a new man by the name of Herbie Wilkinson.

The website didn’t specify how they learned this news, but they did link to an Instagram post of Jenelle sitting down at a table with someone else, who was filming her.

The username appears to have been changed. But, based on the hashtag, a photo appears of Jenelle and a man. This man could be the mysterious Herbie.

Hollywood Life reports that he’s from Boston, and he also has a connection to MTV. He starred on Is She Really Going Out With Him in 2010. Herbie also has an arrest record, including operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol. He has never spent time in prison.

The website reveals that Herbie’s parents divorced when he was young, and he’s slightly older than Jenelle. The website does not explain how they know they are dating or how they met.

Jenelle used Instagram to convey a message to her followers — don’t believe everything you read. In fact, she wants fans to be skeptical about everything they read and not believe anything unless she confirms it.

The Hollywood Gossip reports that someone with a similar name on Twitter bashed Jenelle in 2017, saying she should “probably just die.” The account’s name is Herb Wilkinson, but it’s unknown whether it’s the same person.

Herbie is the second man she’s been linked to since filing for divorce. Back in December, Jenelle was briefly linked to Travis Tidwell, a musician from Nashville.

Some fans guessed that Travis was the reason she relocated to Nashville after her split with David. She had posted pictures of them all together weeks before filing for divorce. Jenelle never confirmed this rumor to be true.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.