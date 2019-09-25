Is Colin Donnell leaving Chicago Med cast? Connor Rhodes done?

Colin Donnell has been with the Chicago Med cast since the first season. He has played the role of Dr. Connor Rhodes, who saw a lot of drama during the last season of the show.

A lot of questions surround the character of Connor Rhodes as Season 5 opens on NBC. A primary one is what happened to his father, Cornelius Rhodes, who died during the Season 4 finale. Was he murdered?

There had been a lot of rumors about Donnell and actress Norma Kuhling (she played Dr. Ava Bekker) in the spring. The characters were intertwined, but [spoiler alert] Ava does not show up in the credits as a Chicago Med cast member for the season premiere.

Is Colin Donnell leaving Chicago Med cast?

It was previously reported that Donnell wasn’t returning for Season 5. In fact, he confirmed that piece of news on social media, thanking fans for their support while he was on the show.

But now, Donnell is going to be returning for the Season 5 premiere. This appears to be a way to give closure to the character of Connor Rhodes. It would have been odd to simply have Dr. Rhodes and Dr. Bekker vanish and simply have the writers explain that something happened to them off-screen.

Presumably, there will be some backstory given to why Rhodes and Bekker are leaving Chicago Med, but viewers are going to have to find out why by tuning in to the premiere episode. It takes place on Wednesday, September 25 at 8/7c.

The #ChicagoMed team deserves all the love and appreciation in the world. 🗣💚💕🥰 pic.twitter.com/QECuPFWEKl — Chicago Med (@NBCChicagoMed) September 25, 2019

Actor Colin Donnell is definitely leaving the Chicago Med cast, opening the door for some new people to join the medical procedural in Season 5. There are a lot of questions to address first, though, including whether Will and Natalie survived that horrific car accident that closed out the Season 4 finale.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

Chicago Med Season 5 airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.