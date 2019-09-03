Chicago Med Season 5 release date: When does show come back on TV in fall 2019?

The Chicago Med Season 5 release date is going to be an extremely important moment for the show. There were a number of significant cliffhangers in Season 4 and also several cast members that won’t be returning to NBC.

As we previously reported, Dr. Connor Rhodes and Dr. Ava Bekker are not returning to the program. Colin Donnell and Norma Kuhling starred in those roles, but the show is now going to have to go in a different direction.

There are bigger questions to answer, though, as Natalie was shown in a vicious car accident at the end of the Season 4 finale. It raised a lot of questions about whether or not actress Torrey DeVitto was coming back.

When Chicago Med finally does return to NBC, it’s going to be interesting to see how fans view the new direction of the show. The cast shuffle could take some getting used to, but it’s also par for the course on a number of hit medical shows.

Chicago Med Season 5 release date: When does show return?

The Chicago Med return date is set for Wednesday, September 25. The show is back in its 8/7c time slot on NBC, leading off the familiar night of Chicago-based shows for the network.

This is definitely a season premiere that fans won’t want to miss, as there is a lot of ground to cover in the opening hour of the fall 2019 season. It could also set the tone for how Season 5 plays out.

NBC is going to start heavily promoting the return of the Chicago shows, but there is still time to go back and re-watch some of the Season 4 episodes. That might be advised, especially due to what went on with Dr. Charles (played by Oliver Platt).

Strap yourself in Chicago Med fans, because soon enough the show will be back in its regular rotation and NBC will begin promoting crossover episodes again.

Could we also find out something about the relationship between April and Ethan? Maybe.

Chicago Med airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on NBC in fall 2019.