Is Natalie leaving Chicago Med cast? Actress Torrey DeVitto’s character left with cliffhanger

Torrey DeVitto plays Dr. Natalie Manning on the Chicago Med cast. The Season 4 finale left a lot of questions about her future on the show.

Don’t read on if you haven’t watched Season 4, episode 22 of the show. The final moments of the episode left a huge cliffhanger for viewers of the show.

Below is a clip where NBC shared an accident that Natalie and Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) were involved in. Did they survive what looked like a horrific crash?

Viewers are going to have to wait until the Season 5 premiere to find out what happens next to the surviving members of the Chicago Med cast.

Is Natalie leaving Chicago Med cast?

Though actress Torrey DeVitto just saw her character of Dr. Natalie Manning involved in a possibly life-changing accident, there hasn’t been a plan to remove her from the show.

This is good news for fans who were likely left in shock by the season finale. It doesn’t mean that Natalie won’t have a rough few episodes to start off Season 5, especially if she suffers some bad injuries.

Thanks for watching along with us each week this season, ChiHards! We love y'all so much. ❤️ See you this fall! #ChicagoMed pic.twitter.com/oOpBFnNezN — Chicago Med (@NBCChicagoMed) May 23, 2019

Torrey DeVitto has been with the show since it first started on NBC. It appears she will be around for many more years to come, even though that accident certainly raises some interesting questions.

Could the characters of Natalie and Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) bond over what just took place? Can they help each other in their recoveries from injuries suffered on the season finale?

There are a lot of unanswered questions as the Chicago Med cast heads out on its summer hiatus, especially since there are some people who won’t be returning to the show.

It means some new faces will grace the small screen and there should be some interesting casting news to keep up with during the summer months.

Chicago Med will return with new episodes on NBC on Wednesday nights in fall 2019.