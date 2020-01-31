Death of Mark and Debby Constantino remembered as Zak and crew revisit Washoe Club on Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room

Subscribe to our Paranormal newsletter!

On the latest episode of Ghost Adventures: The Screaming Room, Zak Bagans and his crew took a look back at the Washoe Club in Virginia City, Nevada, as they tried to contact Mark and Debby Constantino.

Zak describes the club as being one of the most haunted places that the crew has visited and said that just thinking about the Nevada site is bringing back memories.

After all, the crew’s most memorable trip to the Washoe Club happened in 2005, which was 15 years before this taping. Aaron Goodwin had an experience that he will never forget.

Ghost Adventures’ connection to Mark and Debbie Constantino

Using three different recording devices, Aaron called out the spirits that are said to haunt the club. He told them that if he didn’t hear their voices, he was never coming back. And then, calling out to Mark and Debby specifically, he said, “This is your chance.”

Aaron explained in Screaming Room that Mark and Debby Constantino were there with him for his first trip to the Washoe Club and that they were dear friends. They also appeared on numerous episodes of Ghost Adventures together and were considered experts in voice analysis.

Interestingly, it was Debby’s voice that the team believed they were hearing the last time they visited the Washoe Club as they worked to communicate with a myriad of voices that seemed to be coming through during the visit.

What happened to Mark and Debby Constantino?

On Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room, Zak Bagans said that it wasn’t fair how Debby was taken. He explained that he has a lot of anger still toward “the other person” — meaning Mark — and it’s understandable why he feels that way.

According to a Salt Lake City FOX news affiliate, Mark and Debby Constantino’s deaths were a murder-suicide that took place in their Sparks, Nevada apartment in September 2015.

The couple is said to have been estranged at the time, and Washoe County court records indicate that the couple had engaged in a lengthy relationship that was riddled with domestic violence.

Debby’s roommate at the time, James Anderson, was also killed by Mark Constantino.

It was the discovery of his body by a third roommate that caused police to start looking for Debby, ultimately leading them to the apartment where Mark killed her and then himself as police were attempting to enter.

Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Travel Channel.