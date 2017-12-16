Family on Ghost Adventures believe demonic entity could be responsible for mother’s death

Zak Bagans and the Ghost Adventures crew tonight help a family terrorized by what they believe is a demonic entity, and which they think could be responsible for their mother’s death.

The paranormal investigation takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada, as Anthony Mojica and his sisters call in Zak and his team for help to rid their home of the evil force.

They believe it attached itself to their mother Patty before she died and might in some way have been behind her death.

At one point Anthony tells Zak how two days after his mother passed away he saw an apparition outside a doorway, but as he tried to close the door a crucifix that hangs above it broke in half, spun around, and hit him in the center of his forehead.

Anthony also reveals how he believes the entity is now starting to take control of him, causing him to suffer violent outbursts where he has punched holes through walls.

Meanwhile, one of Anthony’s sisters tells how she has previously seen apparitions of two children, a boy and a girl, who look as if they could be twins.

The family became so scared about what was happening to them that they chained their windows shut. Due to the nature of the case, Zak calls in an exorcist bishop in a bid to help.

Watch the family recount parts of their chilling story in the sneak peek below, and tune in tonight for the full episode:

Zak Previews the Latest Las Vegas Investigation “But I knew it wasn’t my mom…” #GhostAdventures, tomorrow at 9|8c! Posted by Ghost Adventures on Friday, December 15, 2017

Ghost Adventures airs Saturdays at 9/8c on Travel Channel.