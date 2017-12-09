Zak Bagans and the Ghost Adventures crew have a Eureka moment as they investigate paranormal activity in Nevada

This week Ghost Adventures sees Zak Bagans and the crew head to Nevada and the mining town of Eureka, where spirits

Eureka was first settled around 1864 when silver prospectors were exploring the area. They discovered silver-lead ore and the town soon thrived on lead mining and by 1878 the population was over 10,000. Now the mines are gone and population is less than 1000, but have some of those residents left their mark on the area in a paranormal way?

Zak and the team decide to investigate two particular locations that are said to have the highest level of malevolent hauntings. The first location is the Jackson House Hotel, which was built in 1877 and is said to be so haunted guests won’t stay there. The owner tells Zak that she is struggling to make the business work as often people will check-in and within ten minutes of going upstairs they back down and asking to leave. Employees have likewise had uneasy feelings and one tells the Ghost Adventures team that she was physically attacked, feeling a hot sensation on her arm and finding a scratch.

The paranormal activity is said to be centered around the Jackson Suite where a territorial spirits is reported to reign.

Also part of the investigation is the Eureka Saloon and Cafe, where legend has it Chinese laborors dug underground tunnels so they could escape from the abuse doled out by other miners and also to worship in peace. Zak and the crew say they have made a shocking discovery about these tunnels….

Ghost Adventures airs on Saturdays at 9:00 PM ON Travel Channel.