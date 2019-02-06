Celebrity Big Brother spoilers: Who is the fifth Head of Household?

Tom Green discussed nominations with Kandi Burruss on Celebrity Big Brother. Pic credit: CBS

Celebrity Big Brother proves that anything can change with the drop of a hat. With all men on the jury so far, the ladies are gearing up to take control.

Last round, Tamar Braxton sent Kato Kaelin packing. She nominated him alongside Tom Green, which definitely lit a fire under him.

Who won Head of Household?

After watching his only ally get sent out the door, Tom Green had to win the Head of Household competition to ensure his safety. He did just that, leaving him to fight on for another round.

Knowing where everyone stood in the house, Tom decided he had to make some bold moves with nominations.

Who did Tom nominate for eviction?

Ricky Williams hasn’t been trustworthy in Tom’s eyes. He was supposed to be the fifth member of an alliance, but that didn’t work out. Tom’s paranoia surrounding Ricky put the events into motion that sent his closest ally out the door.

When the nominations were announced, it wasn’t surprising to learn that Ricky and Natalie Eva Marie were on the chopping block. They will each have a shot to play in the Power of Veto competition, and given their athletic abilities, it is possible they could save themselves.

If Tom is given the opportunity to name a replacement, who will he choose?

Celebrity Big Brother returns Thursday night at 9/8c on CBS.