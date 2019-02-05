Celebrity Big Brother spoilers: Who was evicted — Tom Green or Kato Kaelin?

Tom and Kato blew up their game and one of them must go. Pic credit: CBS

Celebrity Big Brother is about to say goodbye to the fifth houseguest tonight. So far, all of the evictees have been male. While Anthony Scaramucci wasn’t evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house, he was thrown in as a pawn.

As of now, Jonathan Bennett, Ryan Lochte, and Joey Lawrence have all joined the real world once again. They have been picked off one by one, leaving the females as the house majority.

Tamar Braxton is the current Head of Household headed into the live eviction. She nominated Tom Green and Kato Kaelin for eviction. This isn’t a shock as the two have made waves among the houseguests when the power went to their heads.

Who won the Power of Veto?

The live Power of Veto was played. Tom and Kato need a win to save themselves, and a win for one of them wouldn’t be much of a stretch. Both have shown that they can win competitions and now is the time to go hard to remain in the game.

Players in the POV competition were Tamar, Tom, Kato, Dina Lohan, Lolo Jones, and Kandi Burruss. Famed comedian Gallagher was there to help with the competition, making sure everything was messy and slammed by the hammer.

It was a true or false game, with Lolo taking the Power of Veto win.

Who was evicted on Celebrity Big Brother?

With Lolo taking home the Power of Veto, Tamar’s nominations remained the same. It wasn’t shocking given that she was once in an alliance with both nominees.

By a vote of 5 to 0, Kato Kaelin was evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Celebrity Big Brother returns Thursday night at 9/8c on CBS.