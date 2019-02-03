Celebrity Big Brother spoilers: Who won the fourth Head of Household?

Tamar is the new Head of Household on Celebrity Big Brother. Pic credit: CBS

Celebrity Big Brother crowned a new Head of Household last night after the live show. Tom Green is no longer in power, but did his counterpart Kato Kaelin win to keep them safe another week?

Last night, Joey Lawrence was the fourth houseguest evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house. He was on the block alongside Kandi Burruss.

There was a bit of hope had Natalie Eva Marie used the Power of Veto to save them both, but she chose to keep Ricky Williams safe instead.

A new Head of Household takes the power

It looks like the Head of Household after last night’s live show was not a physical competition. Things moved quickly, and it was eventually revealed that Tamar Braxton won the HOH. She was shown on the feeds in the room and reading her letter.

Since the Power of the Publicist expires with this round, Tamar will have to decide whether she will tell the others she held the power or if she will keep it to herself. She is safe through Monday’s live eviction and if she plays her cards right, Tamar could make it to the end.

Posted 12:15am: First moments upon entering Tamar's HoH room reveal, kissing photo and reading her letter. #BBCeleb #BBLF pic.twitter.com/BzKeAvpAWi — Joker's BB Updates #CBBUS2 (@JokersBBUpdates) February 3, 2019

Who will Tamar nominate for eviction?

At this point, there is no clear idea of who Tamar is going to nominate. She has some history with Kandi, but getting rid of her may be a waste with Tom and Kato still in the house. If Tamar nominates the “Tomato” duo, one will almost certainly be evicted.

Monday night’s show will be live and it will include the Power of Veto competition and the evicted all in the hour timeslot. A lot can change when the Celebrity Big Brother houseguests don’t have days to think about what to do and just make decisions on a whim.

Celebrity Big Brother returns Monday night at 9/8c on CBS.