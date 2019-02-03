Celebrity Big Brother eviction: Joey Lawrence and Kandi Burruss were on the block and one of them went home

Tom Green sent the fourth houseguest out the door. Pic credit: CBS

Celebrity Big Brother is in full swing. With just 11 days left until the finale, it is time to let the houseguests go and get down to the final few. Right now, Anthony Scaramucci, Jonathan Bennett, and Ryan Lochte have been sent packing.

Tom Green is the current Head of Household and nominated Kandi Burruss and Joey Lawrence for eviction. His game plan was initially to get rid of the latter, though that has changed a time or two over the last few days.

The Power of Veto ceremony

Initially, Tom Green was hoping for a possible backdoor option for Ricky Williams. That didn’t play out as he had hoped. Natalie Eva Marie won the Power of Veto and during the ceremony chose not to use it.

With the Power of the Publicist in play, the Celebrity Big Brother house is in turmoil. No one knows what is going to happen and with that, changing the nominations could have had dire consequences. Tamar Braxton has the power and it will get her through the next eviction as well.

Earlier today, the Celebrity Big Brother feeds were down once again. It was a repeat of Tamar and Lolo Jones from last week. Of course, viewers won’t be able to see what went down tonight as the show needs time for editing, but it may be shown during Monday’s show.

Which Celebrity Big Brother houseguest was sent packing?

Tonight the eviction was live. With both Kandi and Joey sitting in the hot seat, it looked like it may be a split vote going into the eviction with Tom possibly put in a position to cast the final vote.

As it turns out, by a vote of 6 to 0, Joey was evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Celebrity Big Brother airs Monday night at 9/8c on CBS.