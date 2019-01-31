Celebrity Big Brother spoilers: Who won the Power of Veto?

The Power of Veto competition had a shocking winner on Celebrity Big Brother. Pic credit: CBS

Celebrity Big Brother has been a whirlwind. With Anthony Scaramucci, Jonathan Bennett, and Ryan Lochte evicted, it is anyone’s guess who the next one out the door will be.

Currently, Kandi Burruss and Joey Lawrence are nominated for eviction. Tom Green is the reigning Head of Household and has decided that Joey should be the target this week.

But, with the Power of Veto ceremony still not held, it is possible that someone could be removed from the block and a replacement will need to be named.

Who won the Power of Veto competition?

The Power of Veto competition was held last night in the Celebrity Big Brother house. It was soccer-themed and was heavily focused on kicking. Neither Joey or Kandi won, so their chances of being removed from the block aren’t very high.

Natalie Eva Marie ended up winning the Power of Veto. She could easily choose to save one of the nominees, but it looks like she may not.

Tom is trying to talk her out of using it, and there is a lot of friction. Natalie Eva Marie is now against him instead of working with him. This could shake up the entire house.

Will the Power of the Publicist be used?

Tamar Braxton won the Power of the Publicist from America. She is sitting in a good spot right now unless she is nominated as a replacement should Natalie Eva Marie decide to use the Power of Veto.

It looks like that may not be the case, which means that Tamar will be safe through at least one more eviction.

Celebrity Big Brother returns Saturday at 8/7c on CBS.