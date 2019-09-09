Caesar Mack accused of fake storyline on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days — Is he an actor?

Caesar Mack is still waiting on his Ukranian girlfriend Maria in Mexico as of the most recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

While it’s becoming pretty clear that Maria is a catfish, or at least she is portrayed as one on the show, Before the 90 Days viewers are also starting to wonder if Caesar is even real or if he is an actor playing a part.

After all, it is hard to believe that any hard working man would be willing to send $40,000 to someone that he’s never even met in person. Not to mention that Maria has stood Caesar up multiple times now when he’s attempted to meet up in person.

Caesar has got to be an actor. Nobody can really be that dumb — watching 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Flash — Gail Ritzer (@karma61) September 6, 2019

Mannn I knew this guy Caesar on 90 Day Fiancé had to be an “upcoming actor” There’s no way somebody could just look this empty headed on TV. — ✨DIVA✨👑💜 (@DominiqueDaDiva) September 4, 2019

Could those questioning Caesar’s authenticity be on to something? While Caesar certainly isn’t a skilled actor with an IMDb full of credits, it turns out he may have done some “acting” while filming Before the 90 Days, or at least that is what’s been claimed by someone who is apparently in the know.

We’ve already seen several of Caesar’s coworkers and nail clients on Before the 90 Days as they seem to be in disbelief about his girlfriend Maria and whether or not she is real or a catfish. But it seems not everyone in the nail shop has been on board with the storyline.

One Reddit user came out a while back and claimed to know Caesar in real life and said that what we’re watching on TLC is, at best, very creative. Being an alleged customer of Caesar’s, she says the latest TLC star previously opened up to her about filming the show and, based on her claims, technically Caesar could be called an “actor” after what went down.

Here’s what the Reddit user who goes by “sorrowskilledthefear” had to say about Caesar and Maria:

He says ALL the drama in their relationship was made up by producers. Not like, scripted toooo much but edited and there was a fair bit of acting on his end.

The Redditor also said that each time we’ve seen Caesar cry, he was in fact acting. If that’s the case, he certainly has some skills when it comes to playing a part and selling it.

It was also claimed that, as Before the 90 Days filming started, Caesar and Maria were already on the verge of breaking up but it had nothing to do with this catfish situation on TV. Instead, the breakup reportedly had to do with her not wanting to leave Ukraine and Caesar not wanting to move there.

Producers reportedly tried to get Maria to do the show but it’s claimed she wasn’t interested. Instead, it’s been said that they were able to convince her to make a few phone calls to Caesar and send a few messages in order to further his storyline.

The reddit user also claims that Caesar told her that, while he did send Maria money, it was nowhere near $40,000. After their relationship was over, she even says that Caesar didn’t blame Maria nor did he think she was using him for his money, claiming that he sent it because he could.

Now here’s the part that 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans really want to know about — it was claimed by the reddit user that Caesar may actually have done the show for the “acting” experience.

“He only took part in the show to build up a film roll- he is not being paid a TON (like 1200 an episode I think he said?),” they claimed. “But, they pay more for the Tell All, pay for travel and stuff for a lot of shots and he wants to get into doing commercial work- so he took this as an ACTING job. His gf was aware of that.”

It’s not a new idea that some parts of the 90 Day Fiance shows may be dramatized or even reshot for the TLC show. After learning recently that Jenny may have known Sumit’s secret before filming The Other Way and that Corey and Evelin may have been together for years longer than they are reporting, some TLC viewers are upset.

But can we blame producers for allegedly playing up storylines and editing the show to focus on the drama? If they didn’t, none of the shows in the 90 Day Fiance franchise would be nearly as entertaining.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.