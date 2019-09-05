90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All spoilers reveal more about Evelin cheating on Corey and the real reason they aren’t living in the U.S.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All is coming up soon and spoilers have been leaking ever since the drama was filmed. The latest shocker to have slipped comes by way of unaired footage that Frauded by TLC claims will put Evelin on blast for cheating on Corey again!

Not only that but it sounds like Evelin and Corey shouldn’t have even been on The Other Way, to begin with. He ended up moving to Engbao to be with Evelin because her Visa was denied and she wasn’t allowed to live in the United States.

What wasn’t made clear in the latest The Other Way Tell All spoiler was the reason why she may have been denied entry as reports are claiming.

Is this an Azan situation where she wore out a previous Visa and now she can’t get in? Or is it something else?

Even with the latest leaks about Evelin and Corey’s relationship timeline and what may have been exaggerated for the show, there are still some things that have yet to be revealed.

What is being said about Evelin is that apparently, a camera crew caught Evelin on the phone with her ex-boyfriend and for some unknown reason, that footage was not worked into the regular season.

That seems odd considering that Evelin cheating on Corey was a part of their The Other Way storyline.

Why wouldn’t that scene have been used to create even more drama for Evelin and Corey? Unless it was being saved for a big reveal at the Tell All.

And now, if all of this is to be believed, the big Tell All shocker has been leaked just weeks before the season finishes airing. Keep in mind though, that this is still an unconfirmed spoiler

Hopefully, they’ll both be elaborating on all of this at the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All. It should be an interesting one, with some jaw-dropping secrets revealed including a heartbreaking claim about where Sumit may really have been spending his time when he left Jenny by herself.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.