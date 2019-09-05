90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All spoilers: Sumit comes clean about his secret but Jenny already knew?

On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Sumit has been teasing a secret that could send Jenny running. While there has been plenty of speculation about what that secret may be, it looks like the real answer will come when the Tell All airs in just a few short weeks.

However, The Other Way spoilers have reportedly leaked, and multiple sources report that they know what Sumit’s secret is. It could be worse than many 90 Day Fiance fans have guessed.

Frauded by TLC, a 90 Day Fiance spoiler and meme page on Instagram, is reporting that Sumit reveals a shocker at the Tell All about why he kept running back to his family. And it’s likely that “family” wasn’t his parents at all. Instead, Sumit could actually be married to someone in India who is not Jenny.

“Sumit is already married. He was arranged married while he and Jenny were on a break,” Frauded by TLC wrote. “Jenny knows and has known since before filming began. He did the show to stand up to his parents. He cannot come to the US on fiance or spousal Visa because he is legally married to this other woman and needs a divorce.”

While Frauded by TLC reports that Jenny knew Sumit was married, others have said she didn’t learn until the Tell All. Either way, news of Jenny’s man being married to another woman is enough to make 90 Day Fiance fans turn against Sumit when previously, he was a favorite of The Other Way viewers.

It also helps to explain Sumit’s disappearances and why he was so terrified every time someone knocked on the door. If it were his wife or his parents who had found them in Mumbai, that would have created a very stressful situation for Sumit and Jenny.

If Jenny knew about the arranged marriage and moved to India anyway, this could also explain her daughter Christina’s worry and why she and her wife came to check on her.

Whether Jenny knew or not though, reports of Sumit being married to another woman are a huge shocker and not what most 90 Day Fiance fans were expecting.

The Tell All should be explosive with all of the secrets that are going to come out when the cast comes together.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.