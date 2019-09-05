90 Day Fiance fans furious over ‘fake storylines’, threaten to quit watching TLC series

A recent 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way spoiler suggests that Jenny and Sumit’s storyline may not be as authentic as viewers had hoped. Reportedly, neither is Evelin and Corey’s relationship timeline or Ceaser’s struggle finally to meet Maria on Before the 90 Days.

While embellishing a bit for reality TV is expected, these recent revelations have TLC viewers spitting mad and threatening to turn their backs on the show altogether.

As we get closer to the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All, a spoiler (that we will remind you is still unconfirmed) was shared. The rumor claims Sumit’s secret is that he’s married to another woman through an arranged marriage set up by his parents while he and Jenny were on a break.

The jury is still out as to whether or not Jenny knew about the marriage. Different sources reporting on it are saying different things.

Then, there is Evelin and Corey’s storyline, which the reality TV show also dramatized. There has been speculation this 90 Day Fiance couple has been together for longer than they claim on the show. They might be married already.

The chatter about Ceasar and Maria is that they did meet and were split up before filming for The Other Way started. There are even reports Maria wasn’t keen on doing the show at first. However, production reportedly talked her into taping a few phone calls so they could set up the whole ghosted in Mexico storyline.

There’s no telling how much of the 90 Day Fiance shows are scripted, embellished or reenacted. However, with claims about the latest “fake storylines,” some fans of the TLC show claim they are leaving the franchise behind. They don’t want to get invested in the show only to find out these things didn’t happen.

When the Frauded by TLC Instagram account posted Sumit’s “secret” that might not be that big of a secret to Jenny, the comments quickly filled up with fan reactions. Quite a few of them came from angry viewers.

“I’m so tired of this fraudulent TLC s**t!!!!” One commenter wrote while another said, “In jihoon’s voice ‘what the hell!'”

“Ya know, this used to be a credible show. Now it lies fake & drama. The end for me,” another commenter said, claiming they weren’t watching anymore.

Several commented on how disappointing it is to find out that not all these 90 Day Fiance storylines are honest. And while some said they weren’t watching anymore, others commented they knew there was fakery going on and keep tuning in for the entertainment value.

It will be interesting to see if the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All spoilers shared recently are going to impact ratings — good or bad.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.