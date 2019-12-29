Briana DeJesus knows she’s blessed with MTV paycheck, new house, and healthy family

Briana DeJesus spent the Christmas holidays reflecting on how she felt lucky. Yesterday, the Teen Mom 2 star posted that she was appreciative of everything she has in her life.

She explained that while she doesn’t always sit back and reflect on her life, she does feel blessed.

In the tweet, she mentioned her two beautiful and healthy kids and her amazing support system. On Teen Mom 2, her mother and sister have been a massive support system for her, as they all live together.

I don’t always sit back and appreciate what I have. But damn man, I am blessed. Two beautiful healthy kids. An amazing support system. — Bri Baby❤️ (@xobrianadej) December 28, 2019

One Twitter follower pointed out that she was “extremely lucky,” as Briana also has a home, a car, jobs, and has the opportunity to make a lot of money because of her MTV job.

The person pointed out that Briana should feel lucky, as most single mothers don’t have that opportunity.

Amen. I was gonna list all those things but I didn’t wanna brag. But amen amen amen — Bri Baby❤️ (@xobrianadej) December 28, 2019

In response, Briana explained that she knew this to be true, but didn’t mention it in her tweet as she didn’t want to brag.

Earlier this year, Briana told fans she was starting a new business. Her journey has played out on Teen Mom 2.

She also invested in a home for her family, a house that was built brand new. She recently moved into that home, one she bought for her entire family as a way of expressing her gratitude for the support and help they have provided over the past couple of years.

2019 appears to be a year of reflection for Briana. In late November, she reflected on how her life changed after becoming a mother of two. In December, she called herself a grandma for going to bed early and getting up early with her children.

In those tweets, she also explained how she’s a homebody and enjoys spending time with her family.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.