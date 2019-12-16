Briana DeJesus calls herself a grandma and a homebody as she outlines her daily routine

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus is a single mother to two young children, both of whom have different fathers. While Briana does share her life on the hit MTV show, there are aspects of her life that people don’t see.

One of these aspects includes what she likes to do for fun. Based on a series of tweets that she shared last night, Briana reveals that she’s actually a home-body and she likes to go to bed early.

On Twitter, she revealed that she can’t relate to people who use Instagram to share how they are out partying late at night. That’s when she revealed that she goes out once a year and how it takes her weeks to recover.

I watch people’s stories on ig and idk how they can go out every night and party. I go out once a year and it takes me weeks to recover. I actually hate going out anyways. I’m not a sociable person 😅😅😔😔 — Bri Baby❤️ (@xobrianadej) December 16, 2019

Staying home, ordering food in, watching a movie is my way of having fun. — Bri Baby❤️ (@xobrianadej) December 16, 2019

She also noted that staying home and getting food delivered is her kind of night. As it turns out, many of her fans can relate, sharing that they also prefer staying in. And one follower said it was because of the kids.

“I think its because we’re mothers. I was such a party girl before my man and our two kids. Now … one drink, I’m on my ass and then I can’t even enjoy the night because I’m constantly thinking of my babies,” she explained.

Briana does speak to Devoin, the father of Nova, but she’s rarely in contact with Luis, the father of Stella. And even though they speak, there’s still a long way to go before it’s shared custody and responsibility. As seen on Teen Mom 2, Briana is the full-time parent and Devoin gets to take Nova out on occasion.

On Twitter, she called herself a boring person, as she explained she goes to bed early because she’s up at 5 am every morning.

I’m such a boring person, my bed time is 8/9pm (9pm is pushing it) lol it’s like my body starts to shut down lmao but I also wake up around 5ish every morning 😂 — Bri Baby❤️ (@xobrianadej) December 16, 2019

Also, I hate when my kids are out of the house after 7/8pm. (I was once told that I do to much bc I don’t like my kids out late) 🤷🏽‍♀️ call me weird but I feel like my kids should be home once it’s dark outside — Bri Baby❤️ (@xobrianadej) December 16, 2019

And she also added that she hates when her kids are out past 7 or 8 at night, especially when it is dark. That’s when she called herself a grandmother but added that she was totally fine with that.

I’m a grandma but whatever that’s ok with me lol — Bri Baby❤️ (@xobrianadej) December 16, 2019

While fans don’t see this side of Briana on Teen Mom 2, it does appear to be in line with what she experienced in her relationship with John.

On the show, she revealed that she just wanted to stay with her sister and her mother, and didn’t see him in her future in terms of moving in together. She also didn’t want to go visit John in New York, because it was too much for her to go on the trip. Briana would simply prefer to stay home with her kids.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.